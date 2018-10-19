Ski Season Starting In Vermont And Maine

The 2018-2019 ski season is getting underway as the first resorts open in the region. Vermont's Killington ski resort opened Friday for season's pass holders and is set to open to the general public on Saturday.

At Killington, skiing and snowboarding will be on advanced terrain only and no beginner trails will be open.

Adam White of Ski Vermont says that for the third year in a row Killington is preparing to host a World Cup ski race Thanksgiving weekend so they're pushing to make enough snow to ensure the races can take place.

In Maine, the Sunday River ski area in Maine also opened Friday, with one trail available to skiers.

With lower temperatures, resorts across the region are making snow.

