Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Ski Season Starting In Vermont And Maine

By 22 minutes ago

The 2018-2019 ski season is getting underway as the first resorts open in the region.  Vermont's Killington ski resort opened Friday for season's pass holders and is set to open to the general public on Saturday.

At Killington, skiing and snowboarding will be on advanced terrain only and no beginner trails will be open.

Adam White of Ski Vermont says that for the third year in a row Killington is preparing to host a World Cup ski race Thanksgiving weekend so they're pushing to make enough snow to ensure the races can take place.

In Maine, the Sunday River ski area in Maine also opened Friday, with one trail available to skiers.

With lower temperatures, resorts across the region are making snow.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Ski Season-Northeast
Killington

Related Content

New Study Says Winter Sports Resorts Need To Diversify

By Mar 30, 2018
Okemo Mountain Resort
Ski Vermont

A professor at the University of New Hampshire has released a report concluding winter sports resorts need to adjust to warmer winters caused by climate change.

Vermont Resort To Host Ski World Cup For Next 2 Years

By Apr 4, 2017
Killington North Ridge
Mark Klapper/Wikimedia

Vermont's Killington ski resort has signed a deal to host the Ski World Cup for the next two years.

World Cup Skiing At Killington Spurs Tourism Opportunities

By Nov 30, 2016
file picture of skiing in Vermont
John Atkinson/Ski Vermont

The first East Coast World Cup skiing event in decades was held over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Vermont.  The successful women's giant slalom and slalom races have regional officials hoping more such events will occur soon.