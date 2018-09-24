Sex Trafficking Trial Expected To Get Underway

The trial of a New York man charged with luring women to Massachusetts and trafficking them for sex is expected to begin in the coming week.

Charles Robinson was arrested in October 2016 after allegedly luring women ages 19 and 23 from Vermont to the Berkshires, with the intent of selling them for sex. Prosecutors say he provided them with drugs and he used photos of the women without their consent to create online advertisements for sexual services.

The 44-year-old Peekskill, New York, man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

The Berkshire Eagle reports the trial in Superior Court is expected to start with two days of jury selection.

Robinson's attorney has repeatedly called the credibility of the women into question.

