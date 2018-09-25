Senator Bernie Sanders Discusses Federal Issues And Kavanaugh Nomination

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders was on the University of Vermont campus Monday to talk to students about climate change. WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley spoke with the Independent about federal issues following his speech. Attention in Washington is focused on whether Judge Brett Kavanaugh should be approved as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct, which Kavanaugh denies. Senator Sanders agrees with many Democrats that an FBI investigation is warranted.

"The committee should suspend any immediate votes, allow the FBI to thoroughly investigate both allegations and have both the, ah, those who have made what I think are very credible allegations, both women, come before the committee and have Kavanaugh respond to those allegations."

Bernie Sanders is running for re-election to a third term in the U.S. Senate this November. He previously served 16 years in the U.S. House and was a candidate for president in 2016.