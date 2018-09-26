Senate Defense Spending Bill Includes Funding To Address PFAS Pollution

A recently passed federal spending bill includes funding to address PFAS pollution.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee Kirsten Gillibrand — both New York Democrats — announced Wednesday the recently passed Senate Fiscal Year 2019 Defense Appropriations bill includes funding to assist communities affected by PFOA and PFOS contamination.

The bill includes $179 million to remediate, investigate and prevent damages from the carcinogenic compounds in and around U.S. military bases. The presence of PFOS in the City of Newburgh’s water supply has been linked to the nearby Stewart Air National Guard Base.

The funding is separate from $20 million secured by the Senators for the reimbursement of treatment expenses for affected communities.

The bill also includes $10 million for a CDC public health study on PFAS pollution. The Senators expect the bill to pass the House this week.

PFOA
PFOS
PFAS
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

