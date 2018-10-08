Sen. Gillibrand To Debate Farley At Skidmore College

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican challenger Chele Farley are set to debate at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs ahead of November’s midterm elections. The debate, which both campaigns agreed to last month, is set for October 21 at 7 p.m. at the college’s Helen Filene Ladd Concert Hall.

A limited number of tickets are available to the public online. The debate will also broadcast live on Spectrum News stations statewide.

Gillibrand, a Democrat, is seeking a second six-year term as New York's junior U.S. Senator. Farley, of New York City, is running on the Republican, Conservative, and Reform Party lines.