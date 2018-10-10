Schoharie Crash Limousine Company Operator Arraigned

Nauman Hussain pleaded not guilty Wednesday night to criminally negligent homicide in Saturday’s Schoharie limousine crash that killed 20 people. He was released on $150,000 bond.

Earlier in the day, New York State Police Superintendent George Beach said the single count against Hussain lists all 20 people killed. He said any change to the charge would come from the Schoharie County District Attorney.

“The sole responsibility for that motor vehicle being on the road on Saturday, rests with Nauman Hussain.”

Hussain’s attorney, Lee Kindlon, says state police jumped the gun on charging his client and Prestige Limousine.

"I know at this time the victims' families probably don't want to hear me telling them exactly what to do, but a notice of claim is due within 90 days of the incident. They need to find out what the state of New York knew and when they knew it, and why New York chose not to fix this road when they had the opportunity," he said. "So yes, could there be some fault with Prestige? Could there be some fault here? Absolutely. Is it criminal? Absolutely not. What about the state of New York?"

While Hussain was in Cobleskill Town Court Wednesday night, hundreds gathered for a vigil in nearby Schoharie.