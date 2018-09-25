Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Schenectady Remembers Ralph Boyd Sr.

By 1 hour ago
  • Ralph Boyd Sr. (center) poses with members of Community Fathers Incorporated.
    Ralph Boyd Sr. (center) poses with members of Community Fathers Incorporated.
    Community Fathers Incorporated

A beloved Schenectady activist died over the weekend.

Ralph Boyd Sr. was a World War II veteran who co-founded the Electric City's NAACP chapter. He died Saturday at age 99. Boyd was born in Norfolk, Virginia and arrived in Schenectady after the war. He struck a bond with another community activist, Walter Simpkins.   "I met Ralph when I was originally the hospitality coordinator for Bethesda House and Ralph and his wife were volunteers that used to come in there and service the population. We just had an automatic linkup and we stayed connected over the years. Ralph was a member of my Community Fathers program. We meet every Thursday, and Ralph never missed a Thursday unless he was out of town until just recently when his health started to take a turn. But Ralph was an inspiration to us all. Ralph would talk to us about life as men, as being African-Americans, about family, about community. He was a inspiration to many of the young fathers, because a lot of people had never met somebody that old and they were just in awe of how articulate and how well Ralph expressed himself."

Local historian Marsha Mortimore counted Boyd as a good friend. She says he loved serving people; he helped establish the Baptist Center in Scotia. He and James Stamper started the NAACP chapter in Schenectady.     "That was the one thing, because of race relations. He got people of color involved. He was also instrumental with the Human Rights Commission. He 'd go out and volunteer in the community. There was never a time he wasn't volunteering for one thing or another."

Boyd also was a familiar face among volunteers at WAMC Fund Drives.

Former Schenectady Mayor Brian Stratton, now with the Canal Corporation, has fond memories of Boyd, whom he became acquainted with while serving as a city councilman.   "He was a great civil rights leader, a great representative of our community and he will be sorely missed. He was one of several people that I had the honor of naming a Schenectady patroon when I was mayor, I think that happened in 2008."

Stratton says Boyd was vibrant, driven by passion, outspoken on many issues.   "His son, Ralph Boyd Jr., had a senior position within the regional FBI office, and that was ongoing during the bureau's investigation of the police department in the late 90s and the early 2000s, but Ralph Boyd's son Ralph Jr. recused himself for obvious reasons through that, but I think his father spoke about that and certainly we went through many years where reform in the police department and police-citizen relationships were always paramount on the agenda and a very pertinent topic, and Ralph Boyd Sr. was outspoken about that."

Simpkins says people who met Boyd were impressed by his openness and willingness to communicate. He says Boyd often said, "Life is a mirror to the way you thought about life."   "On many levels Ralph was a man who was able to take us to understandings, and especially as men and fathers, that we might not have never gotten. You know he showed us how to connect the generations. With Ralph, there was no generational gap."

Boyd's funeral is set for Saturday 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Friedens Church, 218 Nott Terrace, Schenectady, followed by burial at Saratoga National Cemetery.

Tags: 
NAACP
Ralph Boyd
Brian Stratton
Walter Simpkins
civil rights
Community Fathers Inc.
City of Schenectady
Schenectady

Related Content

Juneteenth Celebration Set For This Weekend In Schenectady

By Jun 15, 2018
Schenectady's African American community invites everyone to join the Juneteenth celebration!
hamiltonhillartscenter.org

The Hamilton Hill Arts Center is hosting its 18th Annual Juneteenth celebration in Schenectady today and Saturday.

The Generation Of Young Women Who Desegregated America's Schools

By Aug 6, 2018
Rachel Devlin and book cover "A Girl Stands at the Door"

The struggle to desegregate America's schools was a grassroots movement, and young women were its vanguard. In the late 1940s, parents began to file desegregation lawsuits with their daughters, forcing Thurgood Marshall and other civil rights lawyers to take up the issue and bring it to the Supreme Court. After the Brown v. Board of Education ruling, girls far outnumbered boys in volunteering to desegregate formerly all-white schools.

In "A Girl Stands at the Door," historian Rachel Devlin tells the remarkable stories of these desegregation pioneers. She also explains why black girls were seen, and saw themselves, as responsible for the difficult work of reaching across the color line in public schools. 

Rachel Devlin is an associate professor of history at Rutgers University.

"Atticus Finch: The Biography" By Joseph Crespino

By Aug 13, 2018
Book Cover - Atticus Finch: The Biography

Joseph Crespino is the Jimmy Carter Professor of history at Emory University. He is the author of "In Search of Another Country," winner of the 2008 Lillian Smith Book Award from the Southern Regional Council, and "Strom Thurmond's America."

The publication of "Go Set a Watchman" in 2015 forever changed how we think about Atticus Finch. Once seen as a paragon of decency, he was reduced to a small-town racist. How are we to understand this transformation?

In "Atticus Finch," historian Joseph Crespino draws on exclusive sources to reveal how Harper Lee's father provided the central inspiration for each of her books. A lawyer and newspaperman, A. C. Lee was a principled opponent of mob rule, yet he was also a racial paternalist. Harper Lee created the Atticus of Watchman out of the ambivalence she felt toward white southerners like him. But when a militant segregationist movement arose that mocked his values, she revised the character in "To Kill a Mockingbird" to defend her father and to remind the South of its best traditions.