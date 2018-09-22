Sarno Leaves No Doubts About Political Plans For 2019

The mayor of the largest city in western Massachusetts has declared publically he plans to run for re-election in 2019.

It was not a formal campaign announcement, but during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new preschool in Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno made it clear he hopes to continue in the job.

"And I remember when I took over as mayor, well over a decade, one of the first...," Sarno said pausing and then adding " And I am running for re-election in 2019 too. Let it be heard and let it be said right now."

There was applause and a few cheers from the gathering of about 75 people seated under a tent for the groundbreaking ceremony.

If re-elected in 2019, it would be Sarno’s third four-year term following a pair of two-year terms.

He is on the verge of becoming the longest serving mayor in Springfield history.