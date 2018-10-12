Rogovoy Report 10/12/18

The cultural highlights in our region this weekend include a whole lotta music going on, from early music to old music to recent and contemporary, including classical, folk, jazz, and rock n’ roll, plus a whole lot more.

Vocalist Veronica Swift and bassist Christian McBride headline the final weekend of the Pittsfield City Jazz Festival. Swift performs with the Berkshires Jazz All-Star Trio tonight at the Legion Hall in Pittsfield, followed by Christian McBride, who brings his New Jawn quartet to the Colonial Theatre on Saturday at 7:30pm

And if you like your jazz a little more far out and adventurous, iconic composer, drummer, and bandleader Bobby Previte premieres his latest work, “RHAPSODY,” with an all-acoustic band including Wilco guitarist Nels Cline, pianist John Medeski of Medeski, Martin & Wood, harpist Zeena Parkins, saxophonist Fabian Rucker, and vocalist/fiddler Jen Shyu, at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 7pm.

Troy, N.Y.-based naturalist and singer-songwriter Sean Rowe brings his finely observed portraits of life among the wreckage to the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., when he crosses state lines tonight at 8.

If you prefer music from a few centuries ago, the Close Encounters with Music chamber series in Great Barrington, Mass., kicks off its 2018-2019 season with “A Rossini Extravaganza,” featuring vocal and instrumental works by the 19th century Italian composer, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 6pm.

Or if you’re not a fan of Rossini, walk around the corner to hear the Amernet String Quartet play works by Beethoven, Ginastera, and Kuhlau, at St. James Place on Saturday at 5pm.

Speaking of Rossini, the Hudson Valley Philharmonic kicks off its 2018-2019 season with “A Night of Opera & Ballet Music”, featuring works by Rossini, Verdi, Puccini, and Tchaikovsky – four composers united by their final syllable -- at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie on Saturday at 8pm.

The Cantilena Chamber Choir will perform works by Allegri, Palestrina, and des Pres in “Music & Art of the Sistine Chapel,” at Trinity Church in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm.

And for a mix of old and contemporary classical music, violinist Colin Jacobsen teams up with pianist Jeewon Park and cellist Edward Arron for a concert featuring works by Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Arvo Pärt at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm.

Novelist Gary Shteyngart, author of the phenomenal new social satire, “Lake Success,” headlines the free, monthly Volume Reading Series at Spotty Dog Books in Hudson, N.Y, on Saturday at 7pm. Also reading are Maria Headley and Michael J. Seidlinger.

And seminal punk and indie-rock legends the Feelies bring their wry observations and influential twin guitar sound to Club Helsinki Hudson tonight at 9.