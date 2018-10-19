Rockland Tells Some Students To Stay Home Amid Measles Outbreak

In New York, the Rockland County health commissioner has issued a letter to certain schools saying that unvaccinated students must stay home. This comes following a measles outbreak.

The letter went to schools that are attended by students with confirmed cases of measles. A Rockland County spokesman declined to name which ones. On October 16, the New York State Department of Health announced that additional measles cases linked to international travelers returning from Israel were confirmed in Rockland County. This was after an October 13 warning of potential measles exposure in Monsey, New City and Nanuet. There are currently 11 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland. Students are considered protected against measles if they have received the Measles­ Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine. Health officials say that previously unvaccinated children who receive the first dose of MMR vaccine between October 18 and November 3 may return to school on or after November 3.

There is a free MMR vaccine clinic Friday, October 19th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.at Pascack Community Center in Nanuet.