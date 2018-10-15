Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Rob Edelman: Voting In The Movies

By Rob Edelman 40 minutes ago

In a few short weeks, a midterm election will be held across America. Its outcome will be directly linked to the outcome of the most recent presidential election, on so many levels. However, according to various sources, millions of Americans did not even bother casting their vote in 2016. Perhaps 50 per cent of all Americans voted, or maybe it was closer to 60 per cent. But the bottom line is that innumerable voters did not vote, and this despite all the non-stop pre-election coverage in the media.

Well now, how does all this translate cinematically? Why do certain films stress the significance of each and every American voting for the person and persons of his or her choice? Let me cite a movie that dates from 2008. Its title is SWING VOTE, and its plot line grabbed my attention not only because it was released during a presidential election year. The film stars Kevin Costner as Bud Johnson, a loser who is not so much a has-been as a never-was. The one bright spot in his life is his precocious 12-year-old daughter. And as a result of a series of events, the winner of a presidential election will be determined by one vote. That would be his vote and, of course, one might expect that those in power will pander to Johnson. They want to be winners and not losers because, after all, winning at all costs is the American Way.

Upon hearing the plot line of SWING VOTE, I immediately thought of a similarly-themed film which was released way back in 1939. That film is titled THE GREAT MAN VOTES. John Barrymore stars as Gregory Vance, a character who is different from Bud Johnson but only superficially. Vance is a souse, but he also is Harvard-educated and a former scholar. Plus, he has two children instead of one and, here, the election in question is local rather than national. But his one vote will decide the outcome. So of course, the pompous politicians and their handlers cozy up to Vance. One of them is named Iron Hat McCarthy and he is perfectly played by Donald MacBride, a long-forgotten character actor. McCarthy is a political operative who possesses, as it is explained, a “useful talent for stuffing ballot boxes.” When we first see him, Iron Hat is handing out candy to children, but this is not because he is fond of children. He does so because, as he explains: “They’ll all be votin’ a straight ticket one fine day.”

I could go on and on here. But what SWING VOTE, THE GREAT MAN VOTES, and similar films stress is the significance of voting in each and every election and by each and every American. In the U.S., every vote counts, and there is no excuse whatsoever for any American to become a 2018 version of Bud Johnson or Gregory Vance.

Rob Edelman teaches film history courses at the University at Albany. He has contributed to many arts and baseball-related publications; his latest book, which he co-edited, is From Spring Training To Screen Test: Baseball Players Turned Actors. His frequent collaborator is his wife, fellow WAMC film commentator Audrey Kupferberg.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
rob edelman
cinema

Related Content

Rob Edelman: Redford

By Rob Edelman Oct 8, 2018

Robert Redford... This combination actor/director/producer and guiding force of the Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival is a textbook American success story. Other actors/directors/producers who raise eyebrows among the film-going masses are here one moment before disappearing into oblivion. But not Robert Redford. His most recent film in front of the camera, one which reportedly will feature his final acting role, is THE OLD MAN & THE GUN, a fact-based tale in which he offers one of his better performances as a career robber. His character, whose name is Forrest Tucker, is not to be confused with the actor Forrest Tucker, of F TROOP fame. Plus, he is not the lone “old man” or “old woman” in the film. He is surrounded by a veteran cast, among them Danny Glover, Keith Carradine, and Sissy Spacek.

Rob Edelman: Michael And Donald

By Rob Edelman Oct 1, 2018

The latest feature from documentarian-satirist Michael Moore is just arriving in movie theaters. It is titled FAHRENHEIT 11/9. Even though it touches on a range of contemporary issues, from gun violence in America to the poisoning of water in Flint, Michigan, which is Moore’s hometown, it primarily-- and unsurprisingly-- works as a condemnation of Donald Trump. Simply put, in FAHRENHEIT 11/9, Moore likens our president to Adolph Hitler. He links Trump’s rise to political power to that of Hitler in Germany in the 1930’s. The film’s title is directly connected to November 9, 2016: the date in which it was officially announced that Trump bested Hillary Clinton in the most recent presidential election. It was assumed that Hillary would win, hands down. But the moral of that story is: Never assume!   

Rob Edelman: Trivializing Tragedy?

By Rob Edelman Sep 24, 2018

Near summer’s end, the ads for one particular film were invading TV stations. That film is OPERATION FINALE, set in the very early 1960’s: a fact-based thriller that centers on the effort to capture Adolph Eichmann, the infamous Nazi criminal, who had escaped to Argentina. Eichmann was responsible for the extermination of millions of Jews and, for sure, OPERATION FINALE is a sobering subject. It does acknowledge that anti-Semitism still was thriving in all its ugliness a decade-and-a-half after the end of World War II. But primarily, OPERATION FINALE is a by-the-numbers thriller. It stars a couple of name actors: Oscar Isaac, as an Israeli agent, and Ben Kingsley, as Eichmann. Back in 1982, Kingsley earned an Academy Award playing the title role in GANDHI, which proves that talented actors can wrap themselves around any real-life role.

Audrey Kupferberg: The Bookshop

By Audrey Kupferberg Sep 20, 2018

THE BOOKSHOP is a new film that tells the story of Florence Green, a young widow living in an East Anglian village in 1959.   It is based on a novel from the 1970s by award-winning British author Penelope Fitzgerald, and adapted for the screen, as well as directed, by Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet.