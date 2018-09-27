Republican And Democratic Strategists React To Ford, Kavanaugh Testimony

Originally published on September 27, 2018 4:11 pm
We continue to follow the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings Thursday on a decades-old allegation of sexual assault from when Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford were in high school.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Democratic strategist Bill Press (@bpshow) and Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) for reaction from both sides of the aisle.
