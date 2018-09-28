Report: Endangered Whale Protection Regulations Not Working

By Tristan O'Neil 8 minutes ago
  • WikiMedia Commons

A report by federal scientists about a critically endangered whale says some regulations intended to protect them aren't working and might have unintended consequences for the animals.

The report is a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration technical memo and it concerns the North Atlantic right whale. The right whale is one of the most endangered marine mammals in the world, numbering only about 450.

Lobster fishing rules are designed to protect the whales by requiring fewer trap lines that can ensnare the giant animals. But the NOAA report asserts that some lobstermen have adapted to the rules by putting more traps on a single line, and using stronger rope.

Maine Public reports that combination may have actually contributed to an increase in the severity of whale entanglements.

Tags: 
NOAA
Endangered Whales
Maine Public

Related Content

Critical Sturgeon Habitat Near Indian Point Prompts Federal Reviews

By Allison Dunne Dec 19, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Federal agencies are weighing in on how a new designation recently issued for the sturgeon habitat near Indian Point impacts the Westchester nuclear power plant that is set to close by 2021. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has declared its findings while another agency is still reviewing the matter.

October Was Warmest On Record In Five New England States

By Nov 8, 2017

A federal agency is confirming what many New Englanders already suspected: October was the warmest on record in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Warm Winter Weather Affecting Recreation Business

By Dec 11, 2015
Map of NOAA Winter temperature outlook
NOAA

Break out the sandals and shorts – it’s nearly 60 degrees outside.  Many folks are grabbing their irons and are out playing the links — which wouldn’t be so unusual if it wasn’t mid-December in northern New York and Vermont. But the winter sports industry is holding its breath. WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley takes a look at how the warm temperatures are affecting recreation habits.

U.S. Breaks Record For Hottest Winter

By Mar 8, 2016
Picture of green earth cradled in hands

Federal meteorologists say the winter that has just ended was the hottest in U.S. records, due to the combination of El Nino and global warming.