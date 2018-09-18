Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Public Policy Forums @ CAPA

This Fall, The Elizabeth Coleman Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont presents: Public Policy Forums @ CAPA.

The series invites guest speakers from the private and public sectors to address a range of important topics in the current national dialogue such as gender and race; food and social justice; the environmental health impacts of herbicides and pesticides; foreign policy, and the growing problem of plastic pollution.

This Thursday’s Public Policy Forum @ CAPA at Bennington College is on the topic of Gender and Race in America. To learn more visit bennington.edu/capa.

We are joined by series facilitators: CAPA director Susan Sgorbati and Vermont State Senator Brian Campion.

