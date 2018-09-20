Public Meeting Being Held For Kingston Wayfinding Plan

There is a meeting Thursday night in Kingston for the public to see preliminary concepts for a city-wide signage project.
The "Connecting Kingston” project involves developing signage and a wayfinding master plan for the city. Kingston is embarking on the development of a new system of directional signage, kiosks and maps to assist the public with getting to specific locations and navigating among neighborhoods. Thursday night’s meeting runs from 6-to-8 p.m. at Kingston City Hall. It’s the second of a series of public outreach initiatives that will take place over the next several months. The Ulster County Transportation Council is providing funding for the project and has hired a Pennsylvania-based design firm to lead the effort.