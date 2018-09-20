Public Meeting Being Held For Kingston Wayfinding Plan

Call it tradition and allow us to slip into summer by having Jane’s Ice Cream join us on the air to share their signature product.

Jane's Ice Cream was founded by sisters Amy and Jane Keller and Bob Guidubaldi.

Over the past three decades, Jane’s Ice Cream has grown from its beginnings as a street side lunch spot in Phoenicia, New York into a regional ice cream powerhouse. Jane’s Ice Cream supplies the Tri-state area, Massachusetts, and some of New York City’s most posh hotels and restaurants.

Jane and Amy Keller and Bob Guidubaldi join us now to tell how business has been this year and – of course – to allow us to taste some of their fantastic flavors.