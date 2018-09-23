Pittsfield Police Searching For Arson Suspect

Police in Pittsfield are searching for a man suspected of committing four arsons in the city on Saturday.

The Pittsfield Police Department says 58-year-old city resident Phillip Jordan is believed to have started fires at residences on Appleton Avenue, Fort Hill Avenue, Ridge Avenue, and Brown Street.

Police say Jordan, who is described as a 5 foot 7 inch white male with long salt and pepper hair and weighs approximately 135 pounds, is believed to be operating a 2005 Suburu Legacy. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department by dilaing 413-448-9700 and pressing 0 to speak with a dispatcher.