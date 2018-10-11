Pittsfield House Fire Kills Elderly Couple

A Pittsfield, Massachusetts couple died in a Thursday morning fire at their home. The Berkshire District Attorney’s office says the Pittsfield Fire Department received a 911 call at 3:55 a.m. reporting a fire on Bryan Street.

Firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s first floor. A second alarm was sounded calling more units and equipment to the scene. An elderly couple was found by firefighters on the first floor.

The male was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The women died at the scene. A third occupant of the home, a woman, was found outside. She was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where she was treated and released.

The victims’ names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.