Pioneering People Basilica Benefit: Courtney Love

Basilica Hudson’s biennial Pioneering People fundraiser celebrates groundbreaking artists across a range of disciplines by hosting and honoring a one-of-a-kind person in their raw industrial church. This year’s event – taking place Saturday, October 27 - will celebrate the achievements and legacy of musician, songwriter, actor, performer and cultural force Courtney Love.

In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of “Celebrity Skin,” the groundbreaking third record by Love's Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum, award-winning band Hole, the event will shine a light on all of the ways that Love has influenced culture and inspired women and marginalized people for almost three decades.

The event will be hosted by a group of creative luminaries and friends and will feature special performances.

Soiree Creative Directors Melissa Auf der Maur and Joe Mama-Nitzberg join us.