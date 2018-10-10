Photos: Schoharie Crash Limousine Company Operator Arraigned By Patrick Dodson • 1 hour ago TweetShareGoogle+Email View Slideshow 1 of 9 Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie Patrick Dodson for WAMC View Slideshow 2 of 9 Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie Patrick Dodson for WAMC View Slideshow 3 of 9 Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie Patrick Dodson for WAMC View Slideshow 4 of 9 Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie Patrick Dodson for WAMC View Slideshow 5 of 9 Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie Patrick Dodson for WAMC View Slideshow 6 of 9 Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie Patrick Dodson for WAMC View Slideshow 7 of 9 Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie Patrick Dodson for WAMC View Slideshow 8 of 9 Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie Patrick Dodson for WAMC View Slideshow 9 of 9 Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie Patrick Dodson for WAMC Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie. Photos by Patrick Dodson. Tags: Schoharie CrashSchoharieNauman HussainPrestige LimousineTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content As Communities Grieve, Schoharie Investigation Continues By Lucas Willard • Oct 8, 2018 National Transpotation Safety Board Listen Listening... / 3:16 More details continue to emerge after 20 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a limousine accident in the rural upstate New York Town of Schoharie. Mayor: Some Victims Of Schoharie Crash From Amsterdam By Lucas Willard • Oct 8, 2018 Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo Listen Listening... / 2:27 Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa speaks with WAMC's Lucas Willard Monday morning about victims of Saturday's Schoharie limousine crash that killed 20 people. Some of the victims of Saturday’s deadly limousine crash that killed 20 in Schoharie grew up in the nearby City of Amsterdam. Limo Company Operator Charged In Schoharie Crash That Killed 20 Dave Lucas / WAMC Listen Listening... / 2:42 New York State Police say the operator of the limousine company involved in Saturday’s crash in Schoharie that killed 20 people has been arrested. NY State Police: 20 People Killed In Schoharie Crash By Lucas Willard & Jim Levulis • Oct 7, 2018 Lucas Willard / WAMC Listen Listening... / 3:48 Twenty people lost their lives in a horrific crash Saturday afternoon in rural upstate New York. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports on the accident in Schoharie.