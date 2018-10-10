Photos: Schoharie Crash Limousine Company Operator Arraigned

By Patrick Dodson 1 hour ago
  • Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie
Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie. Photos by Patrick Dodson. 

Tags: 
Schoharie Crash
Schoharie
Nauman Hussain
Prestige Limousine

Related Content

As Communities Grieve, Schoharie Investigation Continues

By Oct 8, 2018
The official seal of the National Transportation Safety Board
National Transpotation Safety Board

More details continue to emerge after 20 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a limousine accident in the rural upstate New York Town of Schoharie.

Mayor: Some Victims Of Schoharie Crash From Amsterdam

By Oct 8, 2018
The Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Bridge In Amsterdam
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

Some of the victims of Saturday’s deadly limousine crash that killed 20 in Schoharie grew up in the nearby City of Amsterdam.

Limo Company Operator Charged In Schoharie Crash That Killed 20

New York State Police Superintendent George Beach speaking Wednesday
Dave Lucas / WAMC

New York State Police say the operator of the limousine company involved in Saturday’s crash in Schoharie that killed 20 people has been arrested.

NY State Police: 20 People Killed In Schoharie Crash

By & Jim Levulis Oct 7, 2018
New York State Police First Deputy Superintendent Christopher Fiore speaking Sunday afternoon.
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Twenty people lost their lives in a horrific crash Saturday afternoon in rural upstate New York. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports on the accident in Schoharie.