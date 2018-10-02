Part Of A Yonkers Avenue Renamed For Actor Art Carney

Yonkers, New York, officials are renaming a street after an actor who resided in the city for many years.

A portion of Westchester Avenue between Margaret Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue will be dedicated as “Art Carney Place". City officials will honor the actor who portrayed Ed Norton on the TV series “The Honeymooners” with the street renaming. Family members of the actor also are expected to be on hand, including Carney’s son Brian. Art Carney, his wife and three children moved to Westchester Avenue in 1946 and later to another address, residing in Yonkers until the 1960s. Carney died in 2003 at age 85.