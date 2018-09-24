Opponents Lose Legal Challenge To Proposed Catskill Resort

Opponents of a proposed large-scale Catskill Mountains resort have lost their legal challenge, but they say they'll continue to scrutinize the project. 

Catskill Heritage Alliance says New York's highest court, the Court of Appeals, denied a motion to hear their appeal related to the proposed Belleayre Resort. The group had claimed the review process was flawed.

Supporters of the resort planned near the state-run Belleayre Mountain Ski Center say it will bring needed jobs to the Catskill Mountains. Opponents argue the development would carve up pristine woods and clog mountain roads.

