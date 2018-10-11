Related Program: 
Officials Report Chittenden County Behind In 5-Year Housing Plan

Chittenden County officials say they are behind in their five-year housing plan.

The Building Homes Coalition wants to build 3,500 new homes over the course of five years. Officials say they built 191 of 280 planned homes in 2017.

WPTZ-TV reports Housing Vermont President Nancy Owens says developers need more public funds to housing afford to renters. Owens says officials "need to pass another $35 million bond in 2019."

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says progress has been made but that the county has a long way to go to address "decades of too many proposals failing to go through."

