Officials Concerned About Burlington Redevelopment Project

By 5 minutes ago
Burlington officials say they're worried about a stalled redevelopment project in Vermont's largest city.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a statement the city is "concerned about the lack of progress" on CityPlace Burlington. Weinberger added that Burlington "has made good on all its commitments to the project."

The Burlington Free Press reports developer Don Sinex says Weinberger is "antsy pantsy" but that his company is working to complete permits required by the city. Sinex says the city should "release the permit" and ease requirements on the project.

Burlington's consultant, Jeffry Glassberg, says both parties agreed to the requirements.

Sinex says he has reached an agreement with the Vermont construction firm PC Construction.

The estimated $225 million redevelopment will include office space, apartments and retail.

