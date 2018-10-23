Related Program: 
All Things Considered

NY21 Candidates Debate

By 1 hour ago
  • Left to right: Tedra Cobb, Elise Stefanik, Lynn Kahn
The three women running to represent New York’s 21st Congressional District met to tape their first debate Tuesday at Mountain Lake PBS in Plattsburgh. WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley, who was a member of the panel, reports there were a number of charged exchanges.

Two-term incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik, Democrat Tedra Cobb and Green Party hopeful Lynn Kahn were quizzed on a number of topics from the panel and emailed questions.

Stefanik and Cobb traded barbs during each round of questions while Kahn tried to be a moderating voice, saying Democrats and Republicans cannot get past hating each other.  But it was during a question on military funding that she lambasted the incumbent.   “You’ve said more today than I’ve seen you and heard you say in four years.” (Stefanik starts to say something.) “Don’t interrupt me.” (Stefanik: “What does more to …”) “Don’t interrupt me!”

Two more debates are scheduled. Both the Stefanik and Cobb campaigns claimed victory Tuesday afternoon.

