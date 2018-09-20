NY To Send More College Students To Help Puerto Rico Recover

By 20 minutes ago
  • flickr

New York is dispatching more college students to help rebuild homes in Puerto Rico.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that another 500 students from public schools around the state will head to the island territory this school year.

Cuomo also says a memorial to the victims of Hurricane Maria is being planned. He signed an executive order Thursday creating a 10-member commission to approve a design and location for the monument.

New York state has contributed food, water and first-aid supplies and dispatched utility workers, nurses and other skilled professionals to Puerto Rico since the island was devastated by the hurricane a year ago this week.

Cuomo has faulted President Donald Trump's response to Maria, saying the federal government has ignored the needs of millions of Americans still struggling to recover from the storm.

© 2018 AP

Tags: 
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
New York Governor Andew Cuomo

Related Content

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan Discusses Recent Volunteer Trip To Storm-Ravaged Puerto Rico

By Apr 6, 2018
The Sheehan Family in Puerto Rico
Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and her family recently returned from a volunteer trip to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria.  The mayor tells WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas the trip is one she will never forget.

Cuomo Threatens Trump With Lawsuit Over Puerto Rico Response

By Sep 2, 2018
By Roosevelt Skerrit - https://www.flickr.com/photos/rooseveltskerrit/albums/72157686922251424, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62690583

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is threatening a lawsuit over the federal government's response to the hurricane that ravaged Puerto Rico last year.

SUNY New Paltz Students Discuss Trip To Puerto Rico

By Allison Dunne Aug 10, 2018
Courtesy of SUNY New Paltz

Some students from the State University of New York at New Paltz travelled with a New York delegation to Puerto Rico in July for two weeks. They were there to rebuild homes following Hurricanes Maria and Irma nearly a year ago. The trip was part of the “New York Stands with Puerto Rico Recovery and Rebuilding Initiative.” WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with a few of the students who lent a hand.

New York Students And Volunteers Will Travel To Puerto Rico For Aid Mission

By Jun 10, 2018
Wikipedia

A group of New York students and labor volunteers will leave for an aid trip to Puerto Rico next weekend.