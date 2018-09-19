NY Offering $4K Rebates For Electric Car Charging Stations

By 36 seconds ago
  • Pixabay

New York is offering rebates to encourage the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is offering $4,000 rebates to employers, building owners, municipalities and non-profits to install so-called Level 2 charging stations. State officials say the rebates could cover up to 80 percent of an installation's cost.

Level 2 stations provide up to 25 miles of electric range to cars for each hour charging.

The charging stations must be installed in public parking lots, next to workplaces or next to multi-unit housing.

New York is setting aside $5 million for the rebates.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
new york state
Electric Cars
New York State Energy Research and Development

