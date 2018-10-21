NY Lawmakers To Review School Health, P.E. Programs

By

New York state lawmakers want to review the current state of physical education, mental health and health instruction in the state's schools.

The Assembly's Education Committee has scheduled a public hearing Tuesday in Albany to review the current programs in place related to student health and fitness.

Under a new state law that took effect this year schools are required to teach mental health in traditional physical education and health classes.

The mandate is intended to help students understand more about emotional and mental wellness, and help them understand when to seek help for themselves or others.

Tuesday's hearing comes two months before lawmakers return to Albany for the 2019 legislative session.

