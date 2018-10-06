NY Gov. Announces Millions To Modernize Power Grid

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced funding for two programs aimed at building a smarter, more responsive power system across the state.

The initiatives, funded by the New York Power Authority at a total of $173 million, will help NYPA to collect data more quickly and accurately, the installation of new state-of-the-art sensors at facilities statewide will enable reporting of power grid issues in near real time  and allow for a faster response time to outages and other power grid issues, while NYPA's Communications Backbone Program will create a robust, secure and scalable communications network.  The Cuomo Administration says the modernizations will ultimately enable a more reliable and resilient power system in New York

