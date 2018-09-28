NY Bar Association: FBI Must Probe Kavanaugh Allegations

By 1 hour ago

The New York State Bar Association says the FBI should investigate allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh.

The legal organization issued a statement Friday saying Americans must have confidence in those given lifetime appointments on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The association says the U.S. Senate should delay its vote on Kavanaugh's nomination pending an FBI review.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, is also pressing for an FBI review. His Republican challenger, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, hasn't weighed in on the question, saying the decision isn't up to him.

© 2018 AP

Tags: 
Judge Brett Kavanaugh
The New York State Bar Association
New York Governor Andew Cuomo
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
fbi

