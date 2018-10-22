Related Program: 
NY-19 House Race 10/22/18

Today on Vox Pop, we discuss today's live debate between the candidates in New York’s 19th Congressional District at The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio. WAMC’s Alan Chartock, News Director Ian Pickus and Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne are here for the discussion. 

How do you think Republican Congressman John Faso, Democrat Antonio Delgado, the Green Party’s Steve Greenfield and independent Diane Neal did? With about two weeks left before Election Day, who do you think will win?

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. 

19th congressional district
New York's 19th Congressional District
Congressman John Faso
Antonio Delgado
Steve Greenfield
Diane Neal

