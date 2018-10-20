NY-19 Candidates Spotlight Veterans Issues

By Allison Dunne 13 minutes ago
  • Pat Bradley/WAMC

Two congressional candidates in New York’s 19th District have been reaching out to veterans.

Democrat Antonio Delgado on October 18 launched a Veterans Advisory Council. Pat Ryan, an Iraq War combat veteran who had run against Delgado and five others in a Democratic primary, led the first meeting Delgado says, if elected, he would push back against efforts to privatize the Department of Veterans Affairs, making sure that all veterans receive access to the highest quality healthcare. Meantime, Republican Congressman John Faso is holding a Veterans Resource Fair Saturday, October 20, from 10:30 a.m.-to-12:30 p.m., at Pleasant Valley Town Hall, in Dutchess County. He has hosted seven other such fairs throughout the district.

Antonio Delgado
Congressman John Faso
veterans

