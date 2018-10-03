NWS Confirms Tornadoes Hit Two Hudson Valley Communities

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • A tornado
    Wikimedia Commons/Daphne Zaras

Several tornadoes touched down as storms rolled through the metropolitan New York City area this week.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes struck Stony Point, in Rockland County, and New Castle, in Westchester County, between 4 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The weather service says winds reached 110 mph in New Castle and 100 mph in Stony Point. Meantime, a Long Island tornado packed winds of about 85 mph when it landed in Ronkonkoma late Tuesday night. The storms resulted in property damage but no people were reported injured. They also left behind flooded roads and power outages. 

Lawmakers Call On FEMA To Approve Any Aid Requests For May Storms

By Allison Dunne May 30, 2018
Courtesy of Central Hudson

New York’s two U.S. Senators and a congressman are urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency to stand ready to approve any request from the state for disaster declarations for Hudson Valley counties. The counties were impacted from severe storms and tornadoes in mid-May.

NWS Confirms Tornadoes Hit The Hudson Valley

By Allison Dunne May 17, 2018
Courtesy of the office of NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo

The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down during thunderstorms that pounded the Hudson Valley Tuesday, on both sides of the river.

United Way Thanks Community For Newburgh Donations

By Allison Dunne Jun 11, 2018
Courtesy of Central Hudson

United Way is thanking the community after receiving nearly $22,000 in donations to help Newburgh following a deadly tornado in May.

Tornado Causes Heavy Damage In Part Of Western Massachusetts Town

By Feb 27, 2017
WAMC

Cleanup and damage assessment continues in the western Massachusetts town of Conway where a tornado touched down over the weekend.