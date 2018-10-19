NTSB Hasn't Fully Examined Limo In NY Crash That Killed 20

A criminal case is preventing federal safety officials from conducting a full examination of the limousine involved in a crash that killed 20 people nearly two weeks ago in upstate New York.

While the National Transportation Safety Board says it is working cooperatively with local officials, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that investigators have expressed frustration over their inability to fully examine the limousine. They spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive conversations.

New York State Police have possession of the limo. A spokesman says the NTSB will have hands-on access "in the next few weeks."

The limousine company's operator, Nauman Hussain, has pleaded not guilty to criminally negligent homicide charges.

NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss says investigators are working with state police and "anticipate getting everything we need in a timely fashion."

