NTSB Hasn't Fully Examined Limo In NY Crash That Killed 20

By 56 minutes ago
  • NTSB
    NTSB
    WikiMedia Commons

A criminal case is preventing federal safety officials from conducting a full examination of the limousine involved in a crash that killed 20 people nearly two weeks ago in upstate New York.

While the National Transportation Safety Board says it is working cooperatively with local officials, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that investigators have expressed frustration over their inability to fully examine the limousine. They spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive conversations.

New York State Police have possession of the limo. A spokesman says the NTSB will have hands-on access "in the next few weeks."

The limousine company's operator, Nauman Hussain, has pleaded not guilty to criminally negligent homicide charges.

NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss says investigators are working with state police and "anticipate getting everything we need in a timely fashion."

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
Schoharie Crash
Limousine Crash
NTSB

Related Content

Schoharie Deaths Could Take Traumatic Toll For Family, Responders

By Brian Shields Oct 13, 2018
Firefighters hold each other during a vigil in Schoharie
Lucas Willard / WAMC

It has been one week since the limosuine crash in Schoharie County that killed 20 people, shattering the quiet peace of a small community and forever changing the lives of the friends and families of those who died and the first responders who were called out to the horrific scene. As the funerals are under way, and the investigations continue, WAMC's Brian Shields spoke with an expert in grief counseling and disaster mental health about the human toll of the event.

Mother: Limo Crash Is Wake-Up Call For Needed Regulations

By Oct 12, 2018

A woman whose daughter survived a limousine accident that killed four women on Long Island in 2015 says Saturday's deadly crash in rural upstate New York is a reminder that strict legislation is still needed for stretch vehicles.

Vigil Held For Crash Victims In Schoharie

By Oct 11, 2018
Firefighters hold each other during a vigil in Schoharie
Lucas Willard / WAMC

A vigil was held in Schoharie Wednesday night for the victims of the crash that killed 20 on Saturday.

Schoharie Crash Limousine Company Operator Arraigned

By WAMC News Oct 10, 2018
Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed over the weekend in Schoharie
Patrick Dodson for WAMC

Nauman Hussain pleaded not guilty Wednesday night to criminally negligent homicide in Saturday’s Schoharie limousine crash that killed 20 people. He was released on $150,000 bond.

Schoharie Limousine Accident Touches North Country

By Oct 9, 2018

Friends, family and acquaintances across the state are mourning the 20 people who died in a limousine accident in Schoharie, N.Y. this weekend.  After police identified all the victims, grief is reaching all corners of the state.

Limo Company Operator Charged In Schoharie Crash That Killed 20

New York State Police Superintendent George Beach speaking Wednesday
Dave Lucas / WAMC

New York State Police say the operator of the limousine company involved in Saturday’s crash in Schoharie that killed 20 people has been arrested.