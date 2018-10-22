Cookbook writer Julia Turshen shows that making a full meal doesn't need to be difficult or expensive. "Now & Again: Go-To Recipes, Inspired Menus + Endless Ideas For Reinventing Leftovers " explores the way leftovers create an open door to fun and inventive cooking. Turshen provides inspiration and all of the necessary information to gather a large group of friends and family for a home-cooked meal.
Julia Turshen is the best-selling author of "Feed The Resistance" named the best cookbook of 2017 and "Small Victories" named one of the best cook books of 2016 by The New York Times and NPR. Joining us today is Julia Turshen.