Northampton Marketing Plan Aims To Mitigate Casino Impact

Facing competition from the new MGM Springfield casino, a western Massachusetts city has unveiled a plan to market itself.

The city of Northampton commissioned a marketing plan that proposes creating a website to promote specific events and attractions and use social media and digital ads tailored to people with disposable income.

" (It) is just trying to make sure people understand the unique and authentic experience that is Northampton," said Mayor David Nakewicz.

He said in an interview Wednesday it is too early to tell if the casino, that opened a month ago, has taken any money away from Northampton’s dining, retail, and entertainment businesses.

A study conducted a few years ago estimated Northampton could lose $4 - $8 million annually.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission gave Northampton $100,000 from a mitigation fund to pay for the marketing effort.