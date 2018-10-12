Nippertown's Greg Haymes' October Music Selections

WAMC's Brian Shields gets Greg Haymes' October music choices.

The Plimsouls, the title track of their album "Zero Hour," playing at the Hangar on the Hudson in Troy on Saturday.

Maria Muldaur, "The Ghost of the St. Louis Blues," from her album "Maria Muldaur and Her Garden of Joy," playing at Colony in Woodstock on Sunday and also dropping by to sing a few songs at The Egg on Monday for the NYS Performers Showcase.

Elizabeth Woodbury-Kasius & Heard, "Market Song" from their new album "Flyway," playing at the Saratoga Senior Center in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chandler Travis Three-O: the title track of their new album "Backward Crooked from the Sunset," playing at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday, October 19 and at the B Side Ballroom in Oneonta on Saturday, October 20.

The Wood Brothers, "Chocolate on My Tongue" from their album "Ways Not to Lose," playing at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Thursday, November 8.