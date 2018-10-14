New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Discusses Re-election Campaign

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is seeking her third two-year term representing the 21st district of northern New York. During a visit to Plattsburgh this week she talked about the campaign saying while national analysts like the Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball rank the district as safely Republican, she continues to reach out to voters.

“As I’m knocking on doors, which I do every election cycle, I’m having overwhelming support not just from Republicans but from Independents, blank and Democrats. So I am optimistic that we will have broad support heading towards Election Day. Because really the choice this election is between results versus resistance. I am proud of my record of results. My opponent resists the bipartisanship in Congress as well as working with this administration.”

Republican Elise Stefanik was first elected to the House in 2014. She is being challenged by Democrat Tedra Cobb and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn in November.

