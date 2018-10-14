Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Discusses Re-election Campaign

By 2 hours ago
  • Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
    Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is seeking her third two-year term representing the 21st district of northern New York.   During a visit to Plattsburgh this week she talked about the campaign saying while national analysts like the Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball rank the district as safely Republican, she continues to reach out to voters.

“As I’m knocking on doors, which I do every election cycle, I’m having overwhelming support not just from Republicans but from Independents, blank and Democrats. So I am optimistic that we will have broad support heading towards Election Day.  Because really the choice this election is between results versus resistance. I am proud of my record of results. My opponent resists the bipartisanship in Congress as well as working with this administration.”   

Republican Elise Stefanik was first elected to the House in 2014.  She is being challenged by Democrat Tedra Cobb and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn in November.
 

Tags: 
Stefanik
Elise Stefanik
Congresswoman Stefanik
NY 21
election 2018

Related Content

NY-21 Congresswoman Stefanik Discusses National Issues

By Oct 10, 2018
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

New York Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is campaigning for reelection to a third two-year term to represent the sprawling 21st House district. During a visit to Plattsburgh Tuesday, Stefanik discussed several national issues with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley. Several of the victims of the Schoharie limousine crash that killed 20 people have ties to the district. Stefanik says Congress should act to tighten regulations on the vehicles.

Democrat Tedra Cobb Discusses NY21 Congressional Campaign

By Sep 18, 2018
Tedra Cobb
Tedra Cobb for NY21

In June, Tedra Cobb won the Democratic primary that at one point had 10 competitors in New York’s 21st House district. Ever since, second-term Republican Elise Stefanik has maintained attacks on the former St. Lawrence County legislator’s voting record. But Cobb says she stands by her record.