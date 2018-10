The long and rich history of the Seneca nation of Indians is on display at a new 33,000-square-foot, $14 million museum and cultural center in western New York. The Seneca-Iroquois National Museum is on the Allegany reservation in Salamanca and is a new and expanded version of the first museum built in 1977.

The museum’s director David George-Shongo Jr. tells WAMC’s Brian Shields the tribe is recognized as establishing the first democracy in the western hemisphere in 1100 AD.