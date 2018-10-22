New Poll Shows NY-19 Race In A Dead Heat

By Allison Dunne 23 minutes ago

The race for New York’s 19th Congressional district is neck-and-neck, according to a new poll. 

A Siena College/Spectrum News poll released Monday shows one point separating freshman Republican Congressman John Faso and Democrat Antonio Delgado. 44 percent of likely voters support Faso while 43 percent support Delgado. The poll shows that 6 percent are with a third-party candidate, and 7 percent are undecided. The Green Party's Steve Greenfield and Independent Diane Neal are also in the race. Meantime, high-profile politicians are stumping for their party’s candidate. House Speaker Paul Ryan was in the district last week appearing with Faso, while former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally for Delgado in Kingston October 26.

Tags: 
Congressman John Faso
Antonio Delgado
19th congressional district
New York's 19th Congressional District

Related Content

NY-19 Candidates Spotlight Veterans Issues

By Allison Dunne Oct 20, 2018
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Two congressional candidates in New York’s 19th District have been reaching out to veterans.

AARP Hosts NY-19 Tele Town Halls With Faso, Delgado

By Allison Dunne Oct 18, 2018

AARP New York recently held separate telephone town halls with two candidates in the 19th Congressional District — Republican Congressman John Faso and Democrat Antonio Delgado. Earlier this month, AARP released a poll showing Delgado leading the race 43 percent to 36 percent among older voters.

AARP Releases Poll For NY-19, NY-22

By Allison Dunne Oct 2, 2018
wikipedia.org

AARP released a poll Tuesday showing Democratic congressional candidates with leads over their incumbent Republican opponents among older voters in two key swing districts. The survey in New York’s 19th and 22nd Districts also reveals what is important to voters 50 and older, issues such as health care and Medicare.

Woodstock Radio Station Pulls NRCC Ads Against NY-19 Candidate

By Allison Dunne Sep 21, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The congressional candidates for New York’s spotlighted 19th District participated in a forum Thursday that allowed for sharing views with an audience rather than debating one another. Debate has been raging mainly among constituents, often on social media. Among the mainstream party candidates, though, it has been through ads.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 2 hours ago
Dr. Alan Chartock
WAMC Northeast Public Radio

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses New York's 19th Congressional district and the debate being held by WAMC today at 1 p.m. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on early voting as November's midterm elections get closer.

NY-19 Candidates Address Ulster Chamber Of Commerce Audience

By Allison Dunne Sep 20, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

 

The Ulster County Chamber of Commerce hosted a congressional candidate debate Thursday morning in Kingston. Four candidates for New York’s 19th District took turns answering questions on issues ranging from health care to small business to climate change.