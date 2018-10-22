New Poll Shows NY-19 Race In A Dead Heat

The race for New York’s 19th Congressional district is neck-and-neck, according to a new poll.

A Siena College/Spectrum News poll released Monday shows one point separating freshman Republican Congressman John Faso and Democrat Antonio Delgado. 44 percent of likely voters support Faso while 43 percent support Delgado. The poll shows that 6 percent are with a third-party candidate, and 7 percent are undecided. The Green Party's Steve Greenfield and Independent Diane Neal are also in the race. Meantime, high-profile politicians are stumping for their party’s candidate. House Speaker Paul Ryan was in the district last week appearing with Faso, while former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally for Delgado in Kingston October 26.