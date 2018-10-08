New Pavilion A Memorial To Five Teens Killed In Interstate Crash

There is a new pavilion to commemorate the lives of five Vermont teenagers who were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 two years ago.

The Oct. 8, 2016, crash occurred when the car the students were riding in was hit head-on by a car traveling the wrong way.

Near the pavilion are five benches, each of which includes a quotation chosen by the family of the teenagers who died at the scene of the crash in Williston: Mary Harris; Cyrus Zschau; Liam Hale; Eli Brookens, all 16, and 15-year-old Janie Cozzi.

The Burlington Free Press reports the pavilion in Waitsfield's Mad River Park was dedicated last week.

The driver of the other vehicle is awaiting trial on five counts of second degree murder.

