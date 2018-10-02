Related Program: 
New Executive Director At Springfield Central Cultural District

By 45 minutes ago

Painted street pianos were put in the Springfield Central Cultural District in 2017.
Credit WAMC

  An organization promoting arts, music, theater, and cultural attractions in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts has a new executive director.

    Karen Finn has been tapped to run the Springfield Cultural Partnership, the parent organization of the Springfield Central Cultural District.

    The walkable area of downtown Springfield is one of 44 designated cultural districts in Massachusetts. It was founded in 2014.

   Finn, who started in the job just a week ago, sat down in her office with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

Springfield Central Cultural District
downtown Springfield
Karen Finn

