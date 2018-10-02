New Executive Director At Springfield Central Cultural District

Listen to the interview with Karen Finn

An organization promoting arts, music, theater, and cultural attractions in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts has a new executive director.

Karen Finn has been tapped to run the Springfield Cultural Partnership, the parent organization of the Springfield Central Cultural District.

The walkable area of downtown Springfield is one of 44 designated cultural districts in Massachusetts. It was founded in 2014.

Finn, who started in the job just a week ago, sat down in her office with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.