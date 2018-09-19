Related Program: 
NBA Coach George Karl Returning To Albany For Patroons Doc Premiere

  George Karl coaching the Albany Patroons.
    George Karl coaching the Albany Patroons.
    Steve Twardzik Photography

George Karl is one of the winningest coaches in NBA history — one of just nine with 1,000 victories. But before his successful runs with the Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, to name a few, Karl spent two seasons helming the Albany Patroons, in 1988-89 and 1990-91. As demonstrated in a new documentary premiering this weekend, the Patroons of that era were a major CBA draw at the Washington Avenue Armory, serving as a springboard for many successful NBA players and coaches.

“The Minor League Mecca” premieres at the Palace on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Karl is returning to Albany as a special guest, and will hold a Q and A after the screening.

Patroons - The Minor League Mecca - Trailer from Upside Collective on Vimeo.

Albany Patroons
sports
basketball

