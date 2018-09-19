NBA Coach George Karl Returning To Albany For Patroons Doc Premiere

George Karl is one of the winningest coaches in NBA history — one of just nine with 1,000 victories. But before his successful runs with the Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, to name a few, Karl spent two seasons helming the Albany Patroons, in 1988-89 and 1990-91. As demonstrated in a new documentary premiering this weekend, the Patroons of that era were a major CBA draw at the Washington Avenue Armory, serving as a springboard for many successful NBA players and coaches.

“The Minor League Mecca” premieres at the Palace on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Karl is returning to Albany as a special guest, and will hold a Q and A after the screening.

Patroons - The Minor League Mecca - Trailer from Upside Collective on Vimeo.