Natural Resources Secretary To Host Community Meeting On Drought

The secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources will host a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the effects of drought in Vermont and other natural resource issues as part of her ongoing community series.

According to the agency about 74 percent of Vermont is now experiencing a drought and about 8 percent of the state is in severe drought. A state geologist will talk about the science of drought and a hydrology program manager for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will discuss the weather events that led to a drought and what's expected in the next few months.

Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore invites the public to bring any questions or comments about the state's environment.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Dewey Building in Montpelier.

