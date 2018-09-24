Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Natural Resources Secretary To Host Community Meeting On Drought

By 27 minutes ago
  • 9-18-18 Vermont drought map
    9-18-18 Vermont drought map
    National Integrated Drought Information System

The secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources will host a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the effects of drought in Vermont and other natural resource issues as part of her ongoing community series.

According to the agency about 74 percent of Vermont is now experiencing a drought and about 8 percent of the state is in severe drought. A state geologist will talk about the science of drought and a hydrology program manager for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will discuss the weather events that led to a drought and what's expected in the next few months.

Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore invites the public to bring any questions or comments about the state's environment.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Dewey Building in Montpelier.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Natural Resources Talk
Vermont Drought
drought
Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

Related Content

Drought Prompts Vermont Town To Shut Off Water At Night

By Oct 11, 2016
tap water
William Warby, flickr

The drought has prompted a municipal water system in the southern Vermont town of Dorset to shut off its water supply at night until further notice.

Water In Plain Sight: Hope For A Thirsty World

By Jul 25, 2016
Book Cover - Water in Plain Sight

  Water scarcity is on everyone's mind. Long taken for granted, water availability has entered the realm of economics, politics, and people's food and lifestyle choices. But as anxiety mounts - even as a swath of California farmland has been left fallow and extremist groups worldwide exploit the desperation of people losing livelihoods to desertification - many are finding new routes to water security with key implications for food access, economic resilience, and climate change.

Water does not perish, nor require millions of years to form as do fossil fuels. However, water is always on the move. In Water in Plain Sight, Judith D. Schwartz presents a refreshing perspective on water that transcends zero-sum thinking.