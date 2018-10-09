Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Spain, Associate Editor of The Times Union, about the investigation into Saturday's limo crash in Schoharie, New York.

Fatal N.Y. Limo Crash Raises Safety Questions About 'Frankenstein' Vehicles

By & 5 hours ago

The stretch limousine involved in a deadly crash in upstate New York on Saturday had recently failed a state safety inspection and its driver did not have the proper license to drive the vehicle, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The crash killed all 18 occupants of the modified limo and two pedestrians. Federal officials said it is the deadliest transportation accident in the U.S. since a 2009 plane crash.

Candlelight Vigil For 20 Killed In Limousine Crash

By 8 hours ago
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A city came together Monday night to grieve its own. WAMC's Dave Lucas was in Amsterdam for a candlelight vigil and memorial service honoring the 20 who died in the Schoharie Limousine crash.