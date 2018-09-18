Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Spain, Associate Editor of The Times Union, about the mayor of Cohoes, New York, who is facing calls to resign. The pair also discuss Albany's efforts to buy city street lights from National Grid.
WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas reports on Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse's Monday press conference.
The embattled mayor of Cohoes, Shawn Morse, says he will not resign — as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and many Albany County Democrats have called on him to do. Morse, who is facing allegations of domestic abuse published in the Times Union newspaper, said at City Hall Monday afternoon that he will not step aside.
With the pivotal primary a year away, Cohoes City Councilman Randy Koniowka says he plans to run for mayor in 2019. The Ward 6 Democrat has been critical of Mayor Shawn Morse, who’s held the corner office since 2016. In an interview with WAMC News Thursday, Koniowka says Morse – who has faced abuse allegations – should not hold elected office. The councilman also bashed his fellow Democrat’s administration. Morse has denied the allegations and rejected calls to resign from fellow Democrats including Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and state Assemblywoman Pat Fahy. Morse also spoke with WAMC Thursday.