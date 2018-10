WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for the New York Daily News, about a key member of the Working Families Party looking to have the party to drop Cynthia Nixon from it's party line come this November, a new political ad from the NY GOP ripping Cuomo over allowing parolees to vote, and Planned Parenthood hits New York State Republican gubernatorial nominee Marc Molinaro on women's issues.