Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

New York Governor Cuomo had been gaining momentum in the days leading up Thursday’s Democratic primary for governor, but two controversial incidents over the weekend could set the governor back in his race against challenger Cynthia Nixon.
After a delay, the eastbound span of the 3.1-mile Mario Cuomo Bridge is set to open Tuesday night, weather permitting. This comes after a setback Friday, hours after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a grand opening ceremony for the span’s public debut. Cuomo’s gubernatorial opponents are calling for outside investigations into the timing of it all.
One topic raised during New York’s gubernatorial Democratic primary debate was the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The candidates were asked about the name as well as the future of tolls on the new bridge that connects Rockland and Westchester Counties.