Molinaro: More State Oversight Needed After Limo Crash

By Karen DeWitt 19 minutes ago
  • Marcus Molinaro
    Marcus Molinaro
    Karen DeWitt

The Republican candidate for governor of New York, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, is weighing in on the Schoharie limousine crash, saying there needs to be more government oversight.

Molinaro says he does not want to make the tragic crash, which took the lives of 20 people, a political issue. When asked by reporters, he said there needs to be changes to the laws to provide more oversight. The driver of the limousine did not have the proper license, and the limo that crashed had failed inspections multiple times. In addition, the State Department of Transportation did not tell the Department of Motor Vehicles that the company, Prestige Limo, did not have authorization to operate the car service.

“The lesson we can learn, I hope, is that the oversight we intend to have needs to be effectively applied,” said Molinaro, who said state agencies need to communicate better.

“There are always going to be bad apples, and they need to be held accountable,” he said. “But the least we can do as a state is use this as an opportunity to give the meaning to their loss.”  

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said the laws on the books for licensing and vehicle inspection are adequate, they just weren’t obeyed.  

The son of owner of the company, Prestige Limo, has been arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Schoharie Crash

