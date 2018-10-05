Michael Meeropol: Mark II

I am recording this Thursday morning, October 4. The FBI has concluded its background report on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Due to the limited nature of the FBI’s investigation, it appears that within a few days Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

I want to make three points today --- recognizing that some of what I say might be rendered irrelevant soon.

First -- any honest objective person must conclude that Kavanaugh is unfit to sit on the Supreme Court. He is a political operative who has lied to the Senate about his activities before becoming a Judge. His temper tantrum before the Committee makes him unacceptably biased against a wide variety of likely litigants who will appear before him.

Second -- The last few days of FBI investigating have been so controlled by the White House as to constitute a cover-up. Failing to use the opportunity to probe Kavanaugh’s so-called “defense” at the Senate hearing last week is perhaps the most egregious gap in this so-called investigation --- but there are others as well.

Third -- All Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives should be pressed by voters to publicly state that when the Democrats win control of the House (either in January or sometime in the future) they will support a full scale impeachment investigation to fully explore the charges of the three women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct as well as the numerous perjuries committed by Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

First point. The line that Kavanaugh and his defenders initially took about the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was that she was a compelling, truth-telling witness who had undoubtedly experienced the event she described --- only it was not caused by Kavanaugh. A man with a judicial temperament and even an ounce of empathy would have responded more in sorrow than in anger. An innocent, compassionate Kavanaugh would not have thrown the incredible fit we all witnessed. Turning the hearing into a wholesale attack on the Democrats and even bringing in the Clintons --- THE CLINTONS FOR GOD’S SAKE --- is all we needed to see to make the obvious judgement that this man has no place on the bench --- much less the Supreme Court. Only cynics like Mitch McConnell and know-nothing supporters like the right wing citizen interviewed who dismissed Ford because she was a liberal from California can ignore this glaring fact.

Second point. Why didn’t the FBI sit down with Kavanaugh and explore at length the obvious perjuries he committee before the Senate? Why didn’t they offer him a lie detector test? Why didn’t they talk to many of the people who offered testimony – some of which would have provided evidence that he had lied? And why, after interviewing Mark Judge, didn’t they interview Judge’s former girl-friend to develop evidence as to Judge’s veracity as he denied participating in the attempted rape of Dr. Ford? It’s because the White House controlled the nature of the investigation and told the FBI not to “go there.”

Finally --- this is not over. If Kavanaugh is confirmed as a result of the fake FBI investigation, the first time the Democrats get control of either House of Congress they are duty bound to re-open the investigation with an eye to proving at the very least that Kavanaugh committed perjury during his testimony. In addition, a committee with subpoena power could develop evidence to nail down whether Dr. Ford correctly remembered that it was Kavanaugh who attacked her and that the second accuser Deborah Ramirez is telling the truth as well.

As I record this, I am still hoping that reason and decency will prevail among the two on the fence Democrats and Flake, Murkowski and Collins. But this fight is definitely not over --- not by a long shot.

