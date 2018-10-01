Michael Hollis' "The Edge Of The Hill" At O+ Festival

Musician Michael Hollis joins us to tell us about his Arts Mid-Hudson grant-funded symphonic composition that is being performed at this year's O+ Festival on Friday, October 5 at 10 p.m. and Saturday, October 6 at 1 p.m. in Kingston, New York at the Old Dutch Church.
The piece is entitled "The Edge of the Hill" and is a four movement piece centered around the beautiful environment of Ulster County and what its different community members do to preserve and protect it. Hollis interviewed people that are being used both concretely and abstractly in the music itself.
