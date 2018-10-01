Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Michael Hollis' "The Edge Of The Hill" At O+ Festival

By 2 hours ago
  • Michael Hollis
    Michael Hollis

Musician Michael Hollis joins us to tell us about his Arts Mid-Hudson grant-funded symphonic composition that is being performed at this year's O+ Festival on Friday, October 5 at 10 p.m. and Saturday, October 6 at 1 p.m. in Kingston, New York at the Old Dutch Church.

The piece is entitled "The Edge of the Hill" and is a four movement piece centered around the beautiful environment of Ulster County and what its different community members do to preserve and protect it. Hollis interviewed people that are being used both concretely and abstractly in the music itself. 

Nu Deco Ensemble At SPAC On Stage

By Aug 10, 2018
Jacomo Bairos
https://www.nu-deco.org/

Based in Miami, Florida, Nu Deco Ensemble is an eclectic chamber orchestra group that through adventurous classical music performances presents various styles of music, art, and media collaborations in both traditional and alternative venues. Working in conjunction with local Miami musicians, composers, DJs, dancers, visual and media artists, Nu Deco Ensemble creates a new hybrid of musical and multi-media experiences.

The Nu Deco Ensemble will perform as part of the SPAC on Stage series in Saratoga Springs on Monday, August 13. Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director Jacomo Bairos joins us.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival Presents The World Premiere Musical "Lempicka" 7/19-8/21

By Jul 18, 2018
Artwork for "Lempicka" at WTFest

The Williamstown Theatre Festival’s second Main Stage production this year is the World Premiere Musical “Lempicka,” book and lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, music by Matt Gould, and directed by Rachel Chavkin.

Tamara de Lempicka, a Polish artist best known for her Art Deco paintings, was an active participant in the artistic and social life of Paris between the World Wars. She transformed herself from destitute refugee to a star of the art world. The musical explores the beauty and danger of one painter pursuing it all.

Sarah LaDuke spoke with Matt Gould and Rachel Chavkin in separate interviews that are both posted here.

Gould is the co-writer of "Invisible Thread" (Second Stage and The American Repertory Theater). He’s the recipient of the 2012 and 2014 Richard Rodgers Award, the Jonathan Larson Award and ASCAP’s Rodgers Award, Dean Kay, and Harold Adamson Awards.

Chavkin received Tony and Lortel nominations, and the Drama Desk, Elliot Norton and the prestigious Smithsonian American Ingenuity Awards for her direction of "Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812" (Broadway, Ars Nova, Kazino, A.R.T.). Other select credits include "The Royale" (Old Globe, LCT- Obie Award, Lortel & Drama Desk Nomination), "Small Mouth Sounds" (Ars Nova, Nat’lTour), and "Hadestown" (New York Theatre Workshop). She is the Founding Artistic Director of The TEAM.

Anton Rubinstein’s “Demon” And "Rimsky-Korsakov and His World" At Bard

By Jul 27, 2018
Artwork for events at Bard

Anton Rubinstein’s opera “Demon” opens tonight at Bard SummerScape, in a new production by frequent SummerScape director Thaddeus Strassberger. Anchored by the American Symphony Orchestra under music director and festival coartistic director Leon Botstein, the new staging represents an all-too-rare opportunity to see one of 19th-century Russia’s most popular operas in the West. The opera features the Bard Festival Chorale under the direction of James Bagwell.

And that’s not all that’s coming up at Bard – not by a longshot.

The 29th annual Bard Music Festival presents a two-week, in-depth exploration of “Rimsky-Korsakov and His World” in twelve themed concert programs, complemented by pre-concert lectures, panel discussions, and expert commentary.

We are joined by Artistic Co-Director of Bard Music Festival Christopher Gibbs and James Bagwell, Choral Master James Bagwell. 

Neko Case: "Hell-On"

By Jun 27, 2018
Neko Case
nekocase.com

This Friday, June 29, Ray LaMontagne’s "Part Of The Light" tour will take the stage in Joe’s Field at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts with very special guest: Neko Case. They will also perform at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York on Wednesday, July 4.

Neko Case, a member of The New Pornographers and power-trio case/lang/veirs with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs, put out a new solo-album out this month. “Hell-On” was released by ANTI- Records on June 1. It’s largely self-produced full of new stories and new sounds from the reliably fantastic musician.

Arts Mid-Hudson

By May 19, 2014

    

  The Dutchess County Arts Council celebrates its 50th anniversary and its new name, Arts Mid-Hudson, with a 50-week tour that includes visits to 50 locations across Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties. The yearlong celebration was announced on March 18 at the first stop on the tour, the Locust Grove Estate in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

The Dutchess County Arts Council was incorporated by the American Association of University Women and the Junior League of Poughkeepsie on March 18, 1964. In 1985 the council began providing services to artists and cultural organizations in Ulster County through New York State Council on the Arts’ decentralization program funding for grants, and beginning this year will provide service to Orange County.

Some of the locations on the tour include Beacon, Rhinebeck, Millbrook, Pawling, Newburgh, Walden, Kingston, New Paltz, Saugerties and Rosendale.

Executive Director of Arts Mid-Hudson, Linda Marston-Reid and poet Gold Wilkerson join us to tell us more.